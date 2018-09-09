Politics Security
After Taking on Benghazi Hero Tanto Paronto, Montel Williams Last Seen Running Away Like Crying Little Girl on a Playground
Payday loan peddler Montel William tried to jump bad with Kris “Tanto” Paronto.
That was after Twitter suspended Paronto for calling President Obama a coward and a liar for Obama’s ridiculous tweets about Benghazi.
After Paronto got his wings back — and his Twitter suspension was lifted — he struck back at Williams and Twitter. Others joined the fight.
Many others. Too many others for a wimp like Williams.
Williams ultimately surrendered and deleted his “tough guy” Tweet directed at Tanto Paronto.
Montel Williams deleted his tweet to Kris Paronto, like a bitch. pic.twitter.com/u92WJZANmM
— Mike (@Fuctupmind) September 10, 2018