    After Taking on Benghazi Hero Tanto Paronto, Montel Williams Last Seen Running Away Like Crying Little Girl on a Playground

    Payday loan peddler Montel William tried to jump bad with Kris “Tanto” Paronto.

    That was after Twitter suspended Paronto for calling President Obama a coward and a liar for Obama’s ridiculous tweets about Benghazi.

    After Paronto got his wings back — and his Twitter suspension was lifted — he struck back at Williams and Twitter. Others joined the fight.

    Many others. Too many others for a wimp like Williams.

    Williams ultimately surrendered and deleted his “tough guy” Tweet directed at Tanto Paronto.

