After Taking on Benghazi Hero Tanto Paronto, Montel Williams Last Seen Running Away Like Crying Little Girl on a Playground

Payday loan peddler Montel William tried to jump bad with Kris “Tanto” Paronto.

That was after Twitter suspended Paronto for calling President Obama a coward and a liar for Obama’s ridiculous tweets about Benghazi.

After Paronto got his wings back — and his Twitter suspension was lifted — he struck back at Williams and Twitter. Others joined the fight.

Many others. Too many others for a wimp like Williams.

Williams ultimately surrendered and deleted his “tough guy” Tweet directed at Tanto Paronto.

Montel Williams deleted his tweet to Kris Paronto, like a bitch. pic.twitter.com/u92WJZANmM — Mike (@Fuctupmind) September 10, 2018

