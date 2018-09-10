Massachusetts jewelry store reports getting death threats after putting up ‘take a knee’ billboard

A jewelry store in Massachusetts is facing backlash after putting up a billboard depicting a man proposing on a football field alongside the words, “If you’re going to take a knee this season, please have a ring in your hand!”

The billboard, put up by Garieri Jewelers on a New England highway, was reportedly received positively after being erected on Sept. 1, according to The Washington Post.

Scott Garieri, the owner of the jewelry store, told the Post he intended for the advertisement to be a witty “play on words,” in reference to NFL players who choose to kneel in protest during the national anthem.

“The way that the football season was, everyone had a thing about taking the knee,” he said. Garieri added he and his daughter Alexandria Garieri, the store manager, came up with the “catchy” advertisement.

Garieri said reactions toward the billboard changed after a driver snapped a photo of the ad in Charlton, Mass., and shared it on Facebook, accusing it of being racist.

After that, Garieri said online users quickly began to rate his jewelry store, which has been family-owned since 1947, with one star. He claims many also threatened to vomit on his store’s showcases and urinate on the sidewalk outside the store. – READ MORE

The NFL reportedly won’t implement a new policy this season on players standing for the national anthem.

Citing unnamed league sources, ESPN reported that officials will continue conversations on the controversial topic, but that the NFL is unlikely to institute a policy this season regardless of the talks’ progress.

NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality have sparked a heated national debate since former quarterback Colin Kaepernick popularized the protest during the 2016 season.

The protests drew condemnation from President Trump, who repeatedly attacked specific players, team owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

NFL owners in May voted for a policy requiring players to “stand and show respect” during the national anthem, and threatened to fine teams whose players did not adhere to it.- READ MORE