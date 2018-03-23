Trump Enacts Enormous Tariffs on China over ‘Unfair Trade Practices’

The Trump administration will impose about $60 billion in new trade penalties against China, the first targeted trade measures aimed directly at Chinese “economic aggression.”

“We have a tremendous intellectual property theft situation going on,” President Donald Trump said Thursday, revealing that he has spoken with Chinese leadership about this issue and the “out of control” trade deficit.

The U.S. is preparing to take punitive action against China to the tune of tens of billions of dollars.

“This is just a fraction of what we’re talking about,” the president added, announcing that he has asked China to take steps to reduce the trade deficit by $100 billion or more. Trump said the U.S. is having “very large negotiations” with China on trade.

U.S Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer launched an important investigation of China under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 last August looking “into Chinese laws, policies, and practices which may be harming American intellectual property rights, innovation, or technology development.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1