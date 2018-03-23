Ad Group Representing 3,000 Brands Threatens to Leave Facebook

Facebook faces the prospect of losing a large block of advertisers in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

“ISBA, a group representing about 3,000 advertisers including major brands like Unilever and Procter & Gamble, is demanding answers from Facebook in the wake of the Cambridge,” Fox News reported.

The companies ISBA represents in the United Kingdom are threatening to abandon Facebook unless their concerns are addressed.

“We want to understand the scope of the inquiry Mark Zuckerberg announced yesterday. We want reassurances for our members that it will get to the bottom of the issues and any implications for the public and for advertisers,” Phil Smith, ISBA’s director general, told Fox News in a statement. – READ MORE

