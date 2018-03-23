Noxious Fumes Overcome Workers in Elizabeth Warren’s $124 Million Federal Bureau HQ

“Noxious fumes” are sickening Consumer Financial Protection Bureau employees at its newly renovated headquarters, The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group learned.

It is the second health hazard employees have faced since re-occupying the renovated headquarters still under construction. Employees recently incurred an infestation of rats, which is also tied to the ongoing construction. About 750 employees work in the building that sits on prime real estate across from the White House.

The bureau was the first new agency President Obama created. Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren originally founded it as an agency designed to protect consumers.

Some bureau employees have already fled the building and are telecommuting, a CFPB spokesman confirmed. Fumes are wafting throughout the six-floor building.

“People are nauseous and dizzy” from the fumes, which occurred via chemicals used in the still-under-construction basement, a CFPB employee told TheDCNF.

Grunley Construction is renovating the building — a process that has suffered significant cost overruns. Building costs are now at least $124 million, which is more than 25 percent over its originally approved budget and double the initial construction estimate. – READ MORE

