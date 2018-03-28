Trump Drove Kim Jong-un to Make Historic Beijing Visit, Experts Say

Asia expert Harry Kazianis warned Monday on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is reportedly visiting Beijing to curry favor with the Chinese and “to figure out how to get out of” the tough situation with President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg reported Monday that Kim made a surprise visit to China — his first foreign visit since assuming power in 2011 — citing three anonymous sources.

“But I think there’s actually a bigger question you have to ask — is Kim Jong-un actually panicking?” Kazianis told host Laura Ingraham. “Because we have to remember — what do the North Koreans actually get out of the negotiations with the United States? Nothing. Because now the Trump administration is demanding that they give up their nuclear weapons.”

“You know, Kim Jong-un — the first foreign leader he wanted to meet was South Korea’s Moon Jae-in. The second one was President Trump. Xi Jinping says, ‘No, the optics look really bad. I’m going to force the North Korean to come to Beijing,’ because Kim Jong-un in Xi Jinping’s mind is a vassal.”

“This sort of shows that — look, China does control North Korea. When China really wants something, they get it,” Chang warned. “And I think that really right now what we are seeing is the Chinese telling the North Koreans, ‘You’ve got to do what we, the Chinese, say.'” – READ MORE

