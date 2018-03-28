Facebook Loses $70 Billion in Market Value over Last 10 Days

Facebook has lost more than $70 billion in market value since March 16, when Facebook announced that it was banning Cambridge Analytica from the platform.

Shares in Facebook continued to fall on Monday as the scandal entered its second week. Facebook shares fell by 6.5 percent over the course of the day, closing at $160.06. Shares are down 13 percent since the company’s data scandal began.

The continued decline in share price followed news that the FTC has launched an investigation into the social media company. In Britain, the government is also investigating Facebook. Consumer trust in the company has plummeted, and a majority of users are now considering leaving the platform over privacy concerns. – READ MORE

