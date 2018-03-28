True Pundit

Politics

Trump Sent Parkland Victim’s Family a Letter Following Listening Session at White House

Posted on by
Share:

Hunter Pollack, whose sister, Meadow, was killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, shared a letter he received from President Donald Trump.

After the shooting in Parkland, Florida, Hunter Pollack, his father Andrew, and brother Huck visited the White House for a listening session.

On Monday, Hunter shared a photo of a letter, dated March 12, that Trump sent to his family.

“I was touched by the memories of Meadow you shared. It was clear that she had a bright future, full of tremendous potential — I know that you were so proud of her,” the letter said. “We will not forget her life, and we are resolved to confront the evil that so senselessly took her from us.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump Sent Parkland Victim's Family a Letter Following Listening Session at White House
Trump Sent Parkland Victim's Family a Letter Following Listening Session at White House

"...we are resolved to confront the evil that so senselessly took her from us."
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: