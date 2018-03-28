Trump Sent Parkland Victim’s Family a Letter Following Listening Session at White House

Hunter Pollack, whose sister, Meadow, was killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, shared a letter he received from President Donald Trump.

After the shooting in Parkland, Florida, Hunter Pollack, his father Andrew, and brother Huck visited the White House for a listening session.

On Monday, Hunter shared a photo of a letter, dated March 12, that Trump sent to his family.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump for opening the Whitehouse to my family with open arms . Was great talking about my sisters beauty , and school security with you . Thank you Mr. President . pic.twitter.com/HT51tSSUJw — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) March 26, 2018

“I was touched by the memories of Meadow you shared. It was clear that she had a bright future, full of tremendous potential — I know that you were so proud of her,” the letter said. “We will not forget her life, and we are resolved to confront the evil that so senselessly took her from us.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1