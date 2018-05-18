Trump donates quarterly salary to Department of Veterans Affairs

President Trump donated his salary for the first quarter of 2018 to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the White House said Thursday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump’s $100,000 quarterly salary will go toward the VA’s caregiver programs. The president is donating his salary each quarter to “important projects,” she said.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders: “Today, the President is proud to donate his 2018 first quarter salary to the Department of Veteran Affairs to support their caregiver programs” https://t.co/pdnCYNqRvA — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 17, 2018

Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie attended Thursday’s press briefing to accept the donation. He said the money will go toward mental health and peer support programs, financial aid and research that will assist individuals who care for veterans. – READ MORE

