Shooting reported at Texas’ Santa Fe High School
One person is in custody Friday in connection with an active shooting at Santa Fe High School, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
A spokesman for Santa Fe said officers are responding to the shooting.
The following message was posted on the Santa Fe Independent School District’s website:
“This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown. We will send out additional information as soon as it is available.” – READ MORE
KPRC