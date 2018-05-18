True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Sarah Sanders DESTROYS Media Over Trump’s MS-13 ‘Animals’ Comment

Posted on by
Share:

On Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders slammed the media and the Democrats for spreading a malicious lie about President Donald Trump’s comment on Wednesday where he referred to MS-13 gang members as “animals.”

Many media organizations and members of the Democratic Party intentionally took Trump’s comments out of context, claiming that he was referring to immigrants when transcripts and video clearly show that he was responding to a comment about MS-13. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Sarah Sanders DESTROYS Media Over Trump's MS-13 'Animals' Comment
WATCH: Sarah Sanders DESTROYS Media Over Trump's MS-13 'Animals' Comment

On Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders slammed the media and the Democrats for spreading a malicious lie about President Donald Trump's comment on Wednesday where he referred to MS-13 gang members as "animals."

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: