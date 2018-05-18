Politics TV
WATCH: Sarah Sanders DESTROYS Media Over Trump’s MS-13 ‘Animals’ Comment
On Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders slammed the media and the Democrats for spreading a malicious lie about President Donald Trump’s comment on Wednesday where he referred to MS-13 gang members as “animals.”
.@PressSec: “If the media and liberals want to defend MS-13, they’re more than welcome to. Frankly, I don’t think the term @POTUS used was strong enough… It took an animal to stab a man 100 times and decapitate him and rip his heart out.” pic.twitter.com/6O7KKzZW0y
— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 17, 2018
Many media organizations and members of the Democratic Party intentionally took Trump’s comments out of context, claiming that he was referring to immigrants when transcripts and video clearly show that he was responding to a comment about MS-13. – READ MORE
