Trump: ‘Disgraceful’ an illegal immigrant killed Indianapolis Colts’ Edwin Jackson

President Trump on Tuesday demanded that Congress eliminate loopholes that allowed a twice-deported illegal immigrant to kill two people over the weekend, including a player for the Indianapolis Colts.

“So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

"My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts," Trump added.

UPDATE: The man accused of killing an NFL player and another man in a DUI-related crash Sunday morning is a Mexican immigrant whom authorities are trying to deport, according to charging documents.

Booking documents from the Marion County Jail, which can be searched for at http://inmateinfo.indy.gov/IML and found at case number 1804804, show that Mr. Cabrera Gonsales is an immigrant from Mexico who is subject to deportation.

Mr. Cabrera Gonsales didn’t have a driver’s license, tried to flee the scene of the accident and had a blood-alcohol level of at least .15 (nearly twice the legal limit), authorities said.

Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson was one of two people killed early Sunday after being struck by a suspected drunken driver along Interstate 70.

According to the Indiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday along the westbound lanes of I-70, just west of Holt Road.

Police said Jackson and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe of Avon were standing near a stopped vehicle when a black Ford F-150 pickup truck drove onto the emergency shoulder and struck them both.

“As he slowed to stop for the crash he struck the body of the victim in the center lane,” Perrine said in a statement.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as 37-year-old Alex Cabrera Gonsales of Indianapolis, tried to flee the scene on foot.

He was apprehended shortly after on the ramp to Holt Road by Mays, police said.

“It is believed Gonsales was intoxicated and was driving without a license,” Perrine said in a statement. “He was transported to the Marion County Jail, the result of the test for intoxication is pending.”

We were the ONLY media in the COUNTRY to question whether this guy was an Illegal Alien who killed the NFL player along with another man. TURNS OUT: He Is. ICE Had Warrant out for him. How did we know? We just do. https://t.co/woAaxOQ5W8 — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) February 5, 2018

Just learned about the passing of one of my favorite teammates.. Always happy.. always uplifting.. always humble..he was a true shining light on this earth..Such an incredibly sad day for anybody who has ever been lucky enough to be around or befriend Edwin Jackson.. RIP Ed..damn pic.twitter.com/RxKoA8OQ9j — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 4, 2018

