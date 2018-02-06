RNC TROLLS Democrats In New Ad: ‘What Do You Stand For?’ (VIDEO)

On Monday, the RNC released a wonderfully troll-y ad called “Democrats: What do you stand for?” The ad shows mean-faced Democrats stubbornly sitting as President Trump speaks about American freedom, standing for the national anthem, the motto “In God We Trust,” and record low minority unemployment, among other things.

The visual of Democrats super-glued to their seats at such times underscores the reality that the party is “motivated more by hatred of Donald Trump than the best interests of the American people,” as noted by Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro. – READ MORE

Pres. Trump says Democrats not applauding at the State of the Union were “un-American…can we call that treason? Why not.” https://t.co/O9IQkjnRq7 pic.twitter.com/Z6CbTSajgL — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 5, 2018

President Donald Trump on Monday labeled Democrats “treasonous” for their reactions to his State of the Union address and said he looks forward to running against them in 2018 and 2020.

During an official event obstensibly about the GOP tax law at a cylinder factory in Ohio, Trump called congressional Democrats “treasonous” for not applauding during his State of the Union address last Tuesday night. – READ MORE

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump appeared for his highly anticipated first State of the Union address. The audience included the president’s family, his Cabinet, four of the Supreme Court justices, many members of Congress along with a guest of their choosing, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and 15 special guests of the president, which include MS-13 victims’ parents, service members, and hard-working Americans.

However, when Trump entered the room, everyone stood out of respect, and Republicans cheered and clapped for Trump, but most Democrats did not clap. – READ MORE