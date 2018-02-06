National Weather Service under fire for erroneous ‘Tsunami Warning’ alert

The National Weather Service told followers on Tuesday morning that no tsunami warning was issued for New England.

The NWS sent out an alert around 8:30 a.m. stating there was one in effect.

However, it quickly corrected itself.

***THERE IS NO TSUNAMI WARNING*** A Tsunami Test was conducted earlier this morning, that did have TEST in the message. We are currently trying to find out how a message went out as a warning. We will update you when we find out more. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 6, 2018

National Weather Service says some people in parts of the eastern U.S. received a test message as an actual Tsunami Warning, but the message was just a test. There is no tsunami. pic.twitter.com/70sY2z2PrN — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 6, 2018

a virtual tsunami of false alerts — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 6, 2018

BREAKING: ‘Test’ tsunami warning startles Palm Beach Countyhttps://t.co/1sWz3B34N9 pic.twitter.com/XHb3yTxGuG — The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) February 6, 2018

“A tsunami test was conducted earlier [Tuesday] morning, that did have ‘test’ in the message,” the NWS posted to Twitter. “We are currently trying to find out how a message went out as a warning. We will update you when we find out more.” – READ MORE

(Meredith) – Some scientists are saying they believe the earth might be overdue for a “major earthquake,” the Weather Channel reported on Friday.

According to a video posted on their website, scientists believe areas like California and Japan are “overdue for a major earthquake.”

The scientists believe we are due because of the recent earthquakes in Alaska and California. They also said there is no way to tell when an earthquake like this would strike. – READ MORE

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was reported near Soda Springs, Idaho Thursday night.

According to the US Geological Survey, the 4.3 magnitude quake struck around 8:32 p.m. MDT about 9 miles south east of Soda Springs.

Soda Springs is approximately 50 miles north of the Utah-Idaho border. Fox 13 News viewers in Davis, Weber and Cache counties reported feeling shaking.. – READ MORE

A magnitude 5.1 quake struck off the Humboldt County coastline just before 9:30 a.m. this morning following a magnitude 5.8 quake that struck in the same region about an hour before, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The geological survey initially reported the quake as a magnitude 4.3.

The second quake struck at a depth of about 2.5 miles about 60 miles off the coast of Eureka, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

BREAKING: 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes off Northern California Coast – USGS pic.twitter.com/OXipdA8KFf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 25, 2018

There is no tsunami threat, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System. – READ MORE

A day after a massive earthquake near Alaska sparked tsunami alerts for the U.S. West Coast, a magnitude 6.2 quake was reported early Wednesday off the coast of Japan, officials said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 9:50 p.m. local time about 64 miles northeast of the island of Honshu, at a depth of about 24 miles.

Wednesday was much deeper and weaker than the one off the coast of Alaska. No tsunami watches or warnings were issued from the Japan quake, and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was just the latest spark of activity this week along the volatile “Ring of Fire” seismic fault system. – READ MORE