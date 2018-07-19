Trump ‘Disappointed’ DOJ Didn’t Look At Imran Awan Evidence

President Donald Trump brought up former congressional systems administrator Imran Awan for the second time in a week.

He told Tucker Carlson Tuesday night: Am I disappointed that they’re not looking at all of the crooked things taking place on the other side?

Like the Pakistani man who left with these three servers, knew everything about Shultz, knew everything, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and I think he even had three servers, I believe they even have them, and they don’t want to use them.

Imran had access to the Democratic Caucus’ server, but there’s no evidence he “had three servers.”

In Helsinki, Trump said: What happened to the servers of the Pakistani gentleman that worked on the DNC? Where are those servers? They’re missing? Where are they? – READ MORE

Imran Awan is on the attack, accusing President Trump of picking on him for his Pakistani heritage.

Awan clearly read and memorized his talking points from his Clinton-linked lawyers.

I mean who do you think is paying his legal bill?

Luke Rosiak from The Daily Caller has the scoop:

