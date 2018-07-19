WATCH: MSNBC Talks To People on The Street, Realizes A Lot Of People Support The President

MSNBC left Washington, D.C., and went out to Kenosha County, Wisconsin, to interview President Trump supporters about their thoughts on Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a clip that aired on Wednesday morning.

“Well, he did get some Republican backlash, and I think they just didn’t hear the whole story before they started coming after him. So he was trying to appease them a little bit,” John Poole, a Trump supporter said.

“I’m totally in support of him. He’s an entrepreneur, he’s a business man, working class person’s president. He’s trying to make this country great again,” another supporter stated. – READ MORE

In Polling Released Just Hours Before The U.s. President Is Due To Touch Down In London, 50 Per Cent Of Britons Support Donald J. Trump’s Uk Visit Going Ahead.

In contrast, only 37 percent said that it should not go ahead, with the remaining 13 percent saying “don’t know”, according to figures collected between the 9th and 10th of July by polling firm YouGov.

However, while most of those polled still have negative personal views of the President (with 77 percent saying they had an unfavourable opinion of him), Britons’ views of the visit were described as “pragmatic”.

“Whilst he wouldn’t be Britain’s choice of US President (only 16% would have voted for him given the chance) a plurality think that the government should try to work with him (44%, vs 39% who think they shouldn’t),” youGov found.

“And the vast majority of those who think the government should be working with Donald Trump support the UK visit, regardless of their own views towards him.”- READ MORE

