CNN Analyst: Yes, There Are Americans ‘Stupid’ Enough to Believe Trump’s Excuse (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, President Trump tried to walk back the comments he made in Helsinki where he sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence officials in regards to election meddling. The President suggested he misspoke and meant to say, “I don’t see why it wouldn’t be Russia?” The excuse rightfully raised eyebrows considering the rest of his comments.

To kick off CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront that night, the eponymous bitterly wondered, “Did the dog eat his homework, too?” “[H]ow stupid does President Trump think we Americans are,” she declared in a frustrated huff. She would get her answer a short time later from CNN senior political analyst Mark Preston.

“I say this and I’m not saying this tongue in cheek. How stupid does he think we are,” Burnett asked once more after she introduced her panel. Preston spoke up immediately and took a thinly veiled shot Americans who supported Trump in the election, basically arguing they were the ones stupid enough to fall for it. – READ MORE

\According to Nielsen Media Research for the week of July 9 to July 15, Fox averaged 1.5 million in total viewers and 300,000 in the 25-54 demographic. Fox also topped the primetime rankings with nearly 2.8 million in total viewers.

CNN performed the worst out of the cable news networks, failing to crack the top five for total day and coming in at number ten for primetime

In primetime, CNN lost to TLC, which hosts shows like “OutDaughtered,” “My 600 Pound Life,” “90 Day Fiance,” and “Dr. Pimple Popper.”

CNN was able to draw just 851,000 viewers for primetime anchors Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo, and Anderson Cooper. TLC’s lifestyle and reality shows raked in 921,000 viewers during primetime. – READ MORE

