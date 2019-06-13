Trump Didn’t Allow Iowa Congressman Who Made Racist Remarks to Fly to State on Air Force One

President Donald Trump made it clear he has no room for Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) in his political party — or at least on Air Force One.

The president was joined by several members of the Iowa delegation on Air Force One for his rally in Iowa on Tuesday, but King was not aboard the flight, according to a report from CNN.

King has largely been exiled from the Republican Party for making racist comments during an interview with the New York Times.

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” the congressman told the Times in an article published in January.

That comment became the straw that broke the back for the Republican Party on King — who has many more ties to racism than just that comment. Shortly after the comment was made, Republican leadership, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), and House Republican Caucus Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), all condemned King and stripped him of his committee assignments, essentially leaving him powerless in the House. – READ MORE