GOP Rep Shreds Gun Bill From Democrats: ‘Like Suing the Car Manufacturers’ for Drunk Driving Deaths

Democratic lawmakers have reintroduced legislation that would allow victims of gun violence to sue firearms manufacturers in court, and Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.) isn’t too thrilled about it.

“It’s time to hold the gun industry accountable,” Schiff said in a Facebook post. “Under state and federal law, we require every other industry, like car makers and drug companies, to act with reasonable care for public safety.”

The reintroduction of the bill did not sit well with Green — a freshman congressman and former Army major — who told IJR Red in a statement that pursuing legal action against gun manufacturers for firearm-related deaths would be “like suing the car manufacturers” after a “drunk driver kills someone.”

"Suing the gun manufacturers is like suing the car manufacturers when a drunk driver kills someone," Green said. "The tragic loss of life is not avenged or made whole in any way by wrongly attacking the manufacturers who produce guns or cars that the vast majority of the public uses with safety and responsibility."