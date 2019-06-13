Poll: Justin Amash Trails Primary Challenger by Double Digits After Impeachment Call

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), the first Republican on Capitol Hill to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, trails primary challenger State Rep. Jim Lower by a sizeable margin, according to a poll released Tuesday.

A Practical Political Consulting/MIRS poll shows Amash (33 percent) behind Lower (49 percent) by 16 percent. The poll was conducted between June 5th-9th and served 360 likely Republican voters. Amash’s other primary challenger, Army National Guardsman Tim Norton, was not included in the poll.

2020 #MI03 Republican Primary:

Jim Lower 49% (+16)

Justin Amash 33%



Practical Political Consulting 6/5-9https://t.co/WCurOJYdDO — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) June 12, 2019

The poll comes amid a Politico report stating President Trump has discussed the possibility of backing an Amash primary challenger with Vice President Mike Pence, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), and Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. However, no firm decision has been made on the matter. – READ MORE