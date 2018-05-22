TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME: DNC deputy chair dons blond wig, sings about Russia, Stormy Daniels in bizarre performance (VIDEO)

Democratic U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota did his best Donald Trump impression Friday, and it left a lot to be desired.

Ellison, the deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, made a spectacle of himself with the help of his son, Minneapolis City Council Member Jeremiah Ellison, as the two jammed out for MinnRoast2018.

Ellison donned a blond wig and suit with red tie, and played the guitar, while Jeremiah provided percussion to the tune of “Guantanamera.” – READ MORE

