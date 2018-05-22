Politics
Report: Ex-Con & Political Loser to Try to Spoil GOP’s Chance at Defeating Manchin
Two weeks ago, ex-con and ex-coal baron Don Blankenship finished in third place in a GOP primary to determine who would challenge Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) for West Virginia’s U.S. Senate seat this fall.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV) narrowly won (with 35 percent) over Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-WV; he earned 29 percent). Blankenship finished a distant third, with about 20 percent.
Blankenship, though, appears to be taking the “sore loser” approach – prohibited by West Virginia law – in seeking a third-party bid that, if he’s allowed to run, could tank GOP chances at defeating Manchin this fall.
Blankenship said he would run in the general election as the Constitution Party nominee. But he would need to overcome a “sore loser” law in West Virginia that prevents failed candidates in a main-party primary from refiling to run in the general election under another party’s banner. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Don Blankenship finished far behind his two GOP opponents in this month's West Virginia primary. Now, he's trying to mount a third-party bid.