Trump Derangement: CNN’s sad quest for truth behind truck blocking view of Trump golf course stretches into third day

CNN’s quest to uncover an explanation for why a truck blocked its view of President Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday stretched into a third day and the network appears to have made a critical discovery.

Noah Gray, a producer for CNN who tweeted a picture of a white box truck in front of hedges adjacent to the golf course on Wednesday, tracked down what looked to be an identical, if not the same, truck parked Thursday in a parking lot at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department.

When asked about the truck Wednesday, the sheriff’s department told CNN it did not order the truck to obstruct the media’s view of the president. Gray noted that a spokesperson for the department, Teri Barbera, reiterated that denial on Thursday, saying the management team didn’t order the truck.

While CNN’s John Berman, who sat in for Anderson Cooper on his “360” evening program on Thursday, said that the truck, which was in a lot behind a fence, was parked in such a way that they could not compare license plates, on Friday, three days into the story, Gray said CNN confirmed a report by WPEC CBS 12 reporter Mike Magnoli that the license plate he saw on the truck parked at the sheriff’s department was the same one CNN spotted on the truck blocking their view on Wednesday. – READ MORE

