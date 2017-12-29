FBI Investigated Sheriff Clarke Over Plane Altercation

The FBI investigated former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke over a January incident with a passenger on a plane, according to a recently unsealed search warrant first spotted by the Detroit News. Clarke, a vocal Trump surrogate, had a minor disagreement with fellow passenger Dan Black on a Milwaukee-bound plane. Clarke texted one of his officers, asking him to detain Black when the plane landed. “Just a field interview, no arrest unless he becomes an asshole with your guys,” Clarke texted, according to the FBI affidavit. Six officers and two police dogs met Black at the plane’s exit, Black wrote in an official complaint. The affidavit also reveals that Clarke emailed subordinates asking them to post “memes and messages” including one calling Black a “snowflake” on the official Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

In March, FBI applied for warrant to search Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke's Gmail account pic.twitter.com/ybRlPEK6y9 — Robert Snell (@robertsnellnews) December 29, 2017

SCOOP: FBI investigating former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, a Donald Trump surrogate, according to search warrant affidavit I just stumbled upon. Heads up @journalsentinel @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/13nZkpA6TW — Robert Snell (@robertsnellnews) December 29, 2017

FBI investigation stems from incident between Sheriff Clarke and man at Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee https://t.co/fSLU9vTUQU — Robert Snell (@robertsnellnews) December 29, 2017

Man alleged he was unlawfully detained after talking to Sheriff David Clarke. Here's narrative from FBI search warrant affidavit pic.twitter.com/L9JXwspCFj — Robert Snell (@robertsnellnews) December 29, 2017

FBI is reading Sheriff David Clarke's text messages to staff, according to search warrant affidavit. Here's one exchange after incident at airport pic.twitter.com/V6e80FBXZB — Robert Snell (@robertsnellnews) December 29, 2017