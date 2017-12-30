New Details on High-Profile FBI Raid of Northern Virginia Home

The FBI executed what turned out to be a high-profile search warrant Friday in Sterling, Virginia sending the D.C. media and social media into a tail spin.

News helicopters, TV news casters. The whole circus came to Sterling on Friday for the five-hour FBI raid.

While many wildly speculated the raid was somehow linked to the Trump White House, FBI sources confirmed to True Pundit the operation is terrorism related, FBI sources said, and part of an ongoing terror-related investigation.

FBI sources said the target of the warrant is renting the apartment unit in Sterling and is an “Arabic-speaking male.”

The man recently moved into the unit, sources said.

The male was not home at the time of the raid. FBI sources said on Friday the suspect had not been arrested.

The case is being spearheaded by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Virginia.