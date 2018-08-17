Trump Defies Collusion Narrative Again, Okays Cyberattacks to Protect Elections

According to The Wall Street Journal, the policy in question was a classified set of rules known as Presidential Policy Directive 20, secretly signed by Obama in 2012 and exposed to the public via Edward Snowden’s leaks in 2013.

The headline on the Wall Street Journal story summarized it succinctly: “Trump, Seeking to Relax Rules on U.S. Cyberattacks, Reverses Obama Directive.”

The Obama-era policy had put in place a restrictive inter-agency process that dictated how and when cyberweapons could be deployed against an enemy or rival, a time-consuming and uncertain process that required multiple agency heads to sign off on an operation before it could proceed.

In reversing this policy, the Trump administration has taken an “offensive step forward,” one official told the Journal. It is “intended to help support military operations, deter foreign election influence and thwart intellectual property theft by meeting such threats with more forceful responses,” the Journal reported. – READ MORE