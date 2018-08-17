Politics TV
Tom Fitton: Strozk Should Face Criminal Investigation for Hijacking Investigations for Political Purposes (VIDEO)
August 15, 2018- JW President Tom Fitton appeared on One America News Network to discuss the firing of former FBI agent Peter Strozk. – READ MORE
Tom Fitton: Strozk Should Face Criminal Investigation for Hijacking Investigations for Political Purposes - Judicial Watch
August 15, 2018- JW President Tom Fitton appeared on One America News Network to discuss the firing of former FBI agent Peter Strozk.
Judicial Watch