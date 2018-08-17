    True Pundit

    Tom Fitton: Strozk Should Face Criminal Investigation for Hijacking Investigations for Political Purposes (VIDEO)

    August 15, 2018- JW President Tom Fitton appeared on One America News Network to discuss the firing of former FBI agent Peter Strozk.

     

    August 15, 2018- JW President Tom Fitton appeared on One America News Network to discuss the firing of former FBI agent Peter Strozk.

