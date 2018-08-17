Sickening: Illegal Who Killed Airman Gets Outrageous 5 Year Prison Sentence

Last year, illegal immigrant Juan Castillo Reyes was speeding down I-20, ignoring posted signs warning drivers to slow down.

Staff Sergeant Alexander Earles, an airman stationed at Fort Gordon, was at a standstill with three other cars at the same time.

Driving a Ford F-250 with a trailer in tow, Reyes was unable to control his vehicle’s momentum at those high speeds and slammed into the airman’s Nissan Altima as well as two other cars.

Hit with a multitude of charges including homicide by vehicle in the second degree, Reyes was handed his punishment Monday.

So what did this man wrongly in the country, breaking our laws, get for killing a 6-year Air Force airman?

For the death of Alexander Earles, Reyes was given FIVE YEARS. – READ MORE