John Kelly: ‘I have absolutely nothing to even consider resigning over’

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly insisted to reporters Friday there’s nothing to make him think about resigning, amid recent questions over his handling of the Rob Porter domestic abuse allegations.

“I have absolutely nothing to even consider resigning over,” Kelly said during an impromptu briefing for about White House reporters.

Porter, the former White House staff secretary, resigned last month over reports that he had abused two ex-wives.

The former aide had failed to get a permanent security clearance, and the episode raised concerns about his access to classified information and about how long senior staffers had known about the allegations against him. – READ MORE

