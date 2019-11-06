Every song on Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ album debuted on the Hot 100

Kanye West‘s “Jesus Is King” album was not only crowned No. 1 on the charts but also managed to land every song on Billboard’s Hot 100 this week.

“Follow God” debuted the highest on the chart in the Top 10 at No. 7, followed by “Closed On Sunday,” the 42-year-old born-again believer’s anthem about Chick-fil-A and family values, at No. 17.

The “Jesus Walks” rapper released his ninth consecutive album to debut at No. 1 on Oct. 25, breaking a personal record with his biggest streaming week and topping the Christian and Gospel Album charts in his faith-based debut.

In the top 25, “Selah” and “On God” came in at 19 and 23, respectively, with “God Is” and “Use This Gospel,” featuring Clipse and Kenny G, Nos. 36 and 37.

Making their first appearance on the Hot 100 are Ant Clemons, who is featured on “Everything We Need” with Ty Dolla Sign at No. 33, and “Water” at No. 50, Fred Hammond, who is featured in “Hands On” at No. 59, and the Sunday Service Choir, who is featured on the first track of the album, “Every Hour” at No. 44.

The final track on the album, “Jesus Is Lord,” comes in at No. 62, giving West a solid lineup. – READ MORE