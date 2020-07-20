Trump Declares That He Will Not Issue a Mandate Requiring Americans to Wear a Mask

President Donald Trump does not want to issue a nationwide order requiring Americans to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite pressure by some for a mask mandate, Trump was asked during an interview on “Fox News Sunday” with Chris Wallace if he would consider a national mandate.

“I want people to have a certain freedom and I don’t believe in that, no,” Trump responded.

The president also said he does not “agree with the statement that if everyone wore a mask, everything disappears.”  – READ MORE

