Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tells Kayleigh McEnany she better watch her mouth

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany a ‘Karen’ on social media Thursday and told her she better “watch her mouth.”

Lightfoot made the comments on Twitter after Time Magazine White House Correspondent Brian Bennett had reported that McEnenany referred to her as “the derelict Mayor of Chicago.”

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/zhjRyokKD5 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 16, 2020

“Hey, Karen,” the mayor wrote in response. “Watch your mouth.”

‘Karen’ according to Wikipedia has become a pejorative term for white women “perceived to be entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is considered appropriate or necessary.” – READ MORE

