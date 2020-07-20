Bari Weiss’ resignation letter proves New York Times engaging in ‘outright censorship,’ critic says

New York Times opinion columnist and editor Bari Weiss announced Tuesday she is leaving the paper, issuing a blistering resignation letter that some feel proves the Gray Lady is censoring diversity of thought.

“What this journalist has done is not just to indict, but to convict The New York Times of outright censorship,” Media Research Center founder Brent Bozell told Fox News. “If it doesn’t send shockwaves through the world of journalism, it’s because the world of journalism no longer has ethics.”

Weiss published the resignation letter she sent to Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger on her personal website, saying, “Showing up for work as a centrist at an American newspaper should not require bravery.” She wrote she was bullied by colleagues in an “illiberal environment,” “Stories are chosen and told in a way to satisfy the narrowest of audiences” and “intellectual curiosity” is a liability at the Times, among a variety of other devastating feedback.

Bozell doesn’t think the once-proud Times can restore credibility with its current leadership, pointing to the paper caving to social media backlash as evidence.

“I thought the most salient observation she made was to declare that it’s Twitter that is leading the news today, that reporters are looking at their Twitter feeds and determining what is or isn’t news based on that silly contraption,” Bozell said. “Twitter is ablaze with radical leftist propaganda which the New York Times is then taking as news.”

Last month, Weiss offered insight about the internal battle among her colleagues following the publishing of an op-ed written by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. that sparked a major backlash from its own staff with many taking to Twitter with their concerns and grievances. – READ MORE

