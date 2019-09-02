Trump Declares Stronger Background Checks ‘Would Not Have Stopped’ the Shootings

President Donald Trump is explaining how both Republicans and Democrats “want to do something” about gun violence, while he’s seemingly pressing the breaks on stronger gun background checks.

The president’s remarks come shortly after the state of Texas was rocked yet again by a mass shooting as a gunman opened fire from his truck across West Texas on Saturday, killing seven people and wounding 22 others, as IJR News reported.

Noting he’d been “speaking to a lot of senators” and House representatives who “want to do something” about gun violence, Trump told reporters outside the White House on Sunday, “We’re doing a package and we will see what it’s all — how it comes about. It’s coming about right now.”

“I will say that for the most part, sadly, if you look at the last four or five, going back even five or six or seven years, for the most part, as strong as you make your background checks, they would not have stopped any of it,” Trump said.

Instead of background checks, Trump pointed to “mental problem” as being the “big problem” when it comes to gun violence. – READ MORE