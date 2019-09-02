Ocasio-Cortez Slams ‘Straight Pride’ Event in Boston — Goes After Masculinity, Too

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) (shown above right) blasted a “Straight Pride” parade held in Boston, Massachusetts, on Saturday and what she said appeared to be a lack of women attendees at the event.

AOC called the event instead an “I-Struggle-With-Masculinity” parade.

“For men who are allegedly so ‘proud’ of being straight, they seem to show real incompetence at attracting women to their event,” the Democratic squad member from New York wrote along with a retweet of video from the march this weekend.

For men who are allegedly so “proud” of being straight, they seem to show real incompetence at attracting women to their event. Seems more like a “I-Struggle-With-Masculinity” parade to me. 🤷🏽‍♀️ Hope they grow enough over the next year to support / join LGBTQ fam next #Pride! 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/DUb52ktWOP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 31, 2019

“Seems more like a ‘I-Struggle-With-Masculinity’ parade to me,’” she said.

