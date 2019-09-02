HBO Producer David Simon Asks God to Wipe Out Mar-a-Lago with Hurricane Dorian

HBO producer and creator of The Wire David Simon lashed out on Twitter asking God to wipe out President Donald Trump’s club at Mar-a-Lago with Hurricane Dorian.

“After the last three years, the work of a just and righteous God cannot be considered credible evidence of His goodness unless He picks all of Mar-a-lago up by the roots, sails it across half of Florida and heaves it on top of Doral and its every last bedbug,” David Simon wrote on Twitter.

David Simon also created The Deuce which is in its final season on HBO.

Simon reacted angrily to critics of his post, accusing them of only manufacturing their outrage. He argued that he was only joking. – READ MORE