Trump Dares Cuomo to Run Against Him, ‘Oh, Please Do It, Please”

The challenge came as Trump delivered remarks at a fundraising event for Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney, who is running for re-election. The Utica visit marked Trump’s first visit as president to an area he won in 2016.

Trump, a New York native, spent much of the event attacking his home-state governor as well as Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who is also thought to have White House ambitions.

Trump said that Cuomo, who is running for re-election against “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon, called him and told him, “I’ll never run for president against you.”

“But maybe he wants to,” Trump went on, adding: “Oh, please do it. Please. Please. He did say that. Maybe he meant it. The one thing we know — and they do say — anybody that runs against Trump suffers. That’s the way it should be.”

Trump, who flirted with a gubernatorial run before setting his eyes on the White House, argued that New York could have the lowest taxes in the nation if Cuomo had allowed hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in the state and claimed Cuomo “wants to take away your Second Amendment.” – READ MORE

At an event in the Adirondacks last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo recounted a treasured memory of the time his family retrieved an eagle feather from Saranac Lake and kept it after one of the beautiful birds swooped near his canoe.

In telling the story, the New York Democrat was unknowingly confessing a crime.

A federal law prohibits non-Native Americans from possessing bald eagle parts, including feathers. The law has been on the books for nearly 80 years, but most Americans, Cuomo included, probably don’t know about it.

Cuomo, a lawyer and former federal official, revealed his legal faux pas Tuesday while announcing an economic development grant for the village of Saranac Lake.

After The Associated Press in Albany inquired about the issue, Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi said the family was unaware of the federal law when they took the feather from the water. – READ MORE