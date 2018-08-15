Peter Strzok Has National Affair, Describes Himself as ‘Husband’ in Newly Created Twitter Bio

Peter Strzok recently created a new Twitter account and altered the bio to primarily express his role as a “husband” and “father,” despite his confirmed and well-known affair with past co-FBI agent Lisa Page.

Strzok and Page were both involved in the FBI investigations of Hilary’s email scandal and the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, which has never been confirmed.

After serving in the FBI for 22 years, Strzok’s lack of professionalism was highlighted when over 50,000 text messages were uncovered between him and Page throughout the presidential election, as well as the Trump administration, according to Fox News.

These messages were found to be mostly anti-Trump in nature. Specifically, Page once asked Strzok if he believed Trump would ever become president, to which he responded, “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.” – READ MORE

He cheated on his wife, and the Left gave him a quarter-million dollars.

A GoFundMe page for disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok has raised just shy of $400,000 for his legal expenses in just one day. Donations continue to pour in for Strzok, who sent tons of anti-Trump text messages to his colleague and mistress, Lisa Page.

It seems that the roughly 10,00 donors hate President Trump so much that they are willing to enable the infidelity of this philanderer because they like his politics. The women in question have not been so lucky.

No legal fund has been set up for Page, though she remains at the FBI and seems to be cooperating with congressional investigators. More egregious still, no money has been sent to Strzok’s wife, Melissa Hodgman. – READ MORE