Al Gore Forced to Walk Back Trump Comments After Seeing State of Environment

The Trump administration has made some dangerous changes to environmental policy, but the damage so far has been less than it initially appeared, former Vice President Al Gore said in an interview Monday.

“He (President Trump) has had less of an impact so far than I feared that he would. Someone said last year his administration is a blend of malevolence and incompetence,” Gore said in an interview with The Associated Press in Greensboro.

“I think they’ve made some mistakes in some of the moves they’ve made. The courts have blocked some of what they wanted to do as a result.”

Even the Republican-controlled Congress has stepped in at times, he said. “The U.S. system has a lot of inherent resilience,” Gore said.

“It’s hard for one person, even the president, to change things very quickly if the majority of American people don’t want them changed.” – READ MORE

Twenty minutes into his 22-minute speech, Gore just couldn’t help himself.

“And I get it,” he told the packed crowd of 7,500. “There are — I know — a great many supporters of President Trump,” Gore said as whoops and cheers from the supporters rained down. “I do understand that. As one of his supporters put it on television, he said, ‘The way I look at it, Donald Trump is chemotherapy for America.’

“Well,” Gore said with his turtlish smile, “in medicine and science, some experiments are terminated early for ethical reasons.” That statement brought bigger cheers from the 20somethings. – READ MORE