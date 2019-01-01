Trump Cuts Obama’s Refugee Inflow by More than 75 Percent in 2018

President Trump Has Reduced The Number Of Foreign Refugees Admitted To The United States This Calendar Year By More Than 75 Percent Compared To Former President Obama’s Wave Of Migration In His Last Year.

Wrapping up 2018, the Trump administration admitted about 22,900 refugees to the U.S. with more than 70 percent of those refugees being Christians. Meanwhile, less than 15 percent of the refugees admitted this year were Muslim.

In total, Trump decreased the 2016 inflow of refugees under Obama — when nearly 97,000 refugees were admitted — by about 76 percent. The refugee totals for this year represent the largest reduction to admissions in the program in nearly four decades.

This year, Trump continued reversing the Obama era trend of massive Muslim shares of refugee admissions and small totals of Christian refugees. Less than 3,500 Muslim refugees were admitted this year through the State Department program, a more than 93 percent drop since 2016. – READ MORE