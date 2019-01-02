WATCH: CNN’s Cooper Gets Drunk On Air, Talks About Mom’s Sex Life

CNN’s Anderson Cooper downed multiple shots of tequila during CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage on Monday night, which led to some bizarre antics, including telling actress Faye Dunaway about his mom’s sex life.

CNN's Anderson Cooper taking shots while drunk on live TV: "Ah! Gaw! Ah! Aw! It’s like burning your lungs! Aw! [Weird hissing sounds]" pic.twitter.com/5XkM08PReo — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 1, 2019

Anderson Cooper talks about his mom's sex life, says she "hooked up with" Marlon Brando: “She and Carol Matthau both watched the movie and both made a deal they were going to ‘meet up’ … Carol got it first and then set it up for my mom. It was a ‘one night date.” pic.twitter.com/406dGiFUgO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 1, 2019

After downing one particular round of shots, Cooper began making obnoxious sounds as he complained about the alcohol: "Ah! Gaw! Ah! Aw! It's like burning your lungs! Aw!" Cooper said, along with awkward hissing sounds.