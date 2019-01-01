MSNBC Analyst Goes Off on ‘Draft Dodging Chickenhawk Coward’ Trump: ‘You Failed at Manhood’

Nance, a former Navy intelligence operator who is now a consistent critic of the president on MSNBC, slammed Trump as a “failure” in response to Trump’s tweet.

“Draft dodging chickenhawk cowards don’t get to call any Generals ‘failed,’” Nance wrote. “You failed at manhood. You failed as ‘leader’. You failed marriage & as father. You failed at rejecting Treason. Your most spectacular failure was as an American.”

"History will show #TrumpEqualsFailure," he added.