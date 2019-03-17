Trump criticizes trio of Fox News anchors: ‘They should be working’ at CNN

President Trump on Sunday lashed out at a trio of Fox News anchors, suggesting they should work at competitor CNN instead.

Trump tagged Arthel Neville and Leland Vittert in a tweet and asked whether the weekend anchors were “trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse.”

“In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith!” Trump added.

Were @FoxNews weekend anchors, @ArthelNeville and @LelandVittert, trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse? In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

It was not clear what prompted Trump's criticism. A rerun of "Fox News Sunday" was airing at the time the president tweeted the message.