Trumps attend church services on second Sunday of Lent

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended church services Sunday in Washington, on the second Sunday of Lent.

The Trumps took a short motorcade ride to St. John’s Episcopal church, located across Lafayette Park from the White House, where they were greeted by the Rev. Bruce McPherson, interim rector who gave the sermon. St. John’s is known as the “church of presidents” because every president since James Madison in 1816 has attended services there.

The president last attended church services on Christmas Eve at the National Cathedral in Washington, although he often prays with faith leaders at the White House and with spiritual adviser Paula White, an evangelical minister from Florida. – READ MORE