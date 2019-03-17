Vietnam vet wins HOA’s approval to fly American flag, resolving long-running dispute

A long-running American flag flap involving a Vietnam veteran and a Virginia homeowners association appears to have been resolved.

The dispute pitted the Wyndham Homeowners Association in Henrico against Richard Oulton, a medic during the Vietnam War with the 1st Battalion 9th Marines, a unit that suffered so many casualties it became famously known as “The Walking Dead.”

Twenty years ago, Wyndham took Oulton to court over a 25-foot flag pole on his property in the affluent townhouse development, WRIC-TV reports.

After Oulton was found guilty of violating the HOA’s by-laws, the flag pole was forced to go.

“I’m standing in my front yard being told my American flag is a visual nuisance,” Oulton told the station as he took down the flag pole. “I think it’s horrible, but I have to comply.” – READ MORE