Trump critic Sen. Sasse says he’s considering leaving Republican Party, calls WH a ‘reality show’

Sen. Ben Sasse reiterated on Sunday that he frequently considers leaving the Republican Party and is tired of the partisan gridlock inside the Washington Beltway.

Sasse, R-Neb., a deeply conservative lawmaker who has been a frequent critic of the Trump White House, said that neither the Democrats nor the Republicans have “a future for the country” and that both are more focused on stymieing the other than passing actual legislation.

“The main thing the Democrats are for is being Anti-Republican and Anti-Trump,” Sasse said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “The main thing the Republicans are for is being Anti-Democrat.”

When asked about how frequently he considers leaving the Republican Party, Sasse said he thinks “about it every day” and added that the Republican Party today bears little resemblance to the “party of Lincoln and Reagan.”

Sasse has been one of the most frequent and vocal critics of Trump policies – calling out the president for his handling of issues ranging from gun control to tariffs. While admitting that the president has been successful in some respects – including the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court – Sasse added that "it's pretty obvious" that the president's administration is "a reality show soap opera."

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) told an Iowa newspaper on Saturday that the Republican Party is unpersuasive and doesn’t have “clarity of any long-term vision.”

“Those two sides of the Republican Party — you can call it a Wall Street-K Street continuum and a Bannonite populism — both of them are unpersuasive to moms and dads in Iowa and Nebraska who are thinking about what kind of country they want to give their kids in 10 and 20 years,” Sasse told the Des Moines Register.

He made the comments after speaking at a fundraiser for the Iowa Family Leader, a Christian advocacy group.

“I think that the Republican Party doesn’t have clarity of any long-term vision that it communicates to the American people. That’s why in the 2016 presidential election you saw it ripe for a pretty fundamental attack on its platform,” the Nebraska senator, who has been a frequent critic of President Trump’s since the 2016 campaign, added.