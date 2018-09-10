John Kerry condemns bids to ‘destroy’ presidents, then suggests Trump unfit for office

Former Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday decried what he described as incessant, politically-motivated efforts to take down American presidents as soon as they take office, which he argued has been a defining characteristic of politics in the U.S. since the Whitewater investigation dogged former President Bill Clinton’s administration.

In the same interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN’s “GPS,” however, Kerry suggested that the country is in the midst of a “genuine constitutional crisis” because President Trump is not capable of performing his job.

Kerry’s remarks were an echo of far-left Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who have floated the idea of removing the president using the 25th Amendment.

“You had the Whitewater probe, this interminable investigation, which was legitimate perhaps in its beginning, initial effort … but went way beyond that, and on and on and on,” Kerry said. “But more than that, you had a concerted effort to destroy a presidency. And that now seems to have become the norm. New president comes in? We’re going to destroy him. We’re not going to see how we can work together.”

Kerry went on say that constant partisan efforts to torpedo presidents have distracted Americans and slowed domestic development. – READ MORE

Former Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday said President Trump’s recently lamenting the indictments of two Republican congressmen so close to the midterm elections demonstrates that Mr. Trump doesn’t understand America or how the country’s justice system is supposed to work.

Mr. Kerry said Mr. Trump chastised Attorney General Jeff Sessions for “following the law” after the Justice Department recently announced charges being brought against GOP Reps. Chris Collins and Duncan Hunter, two early supporters of the president, and that the president put the charges in the context of how they could affect the midterm elections.

“You have a president who clearly doesn’t understand America, doesn’t understand the Constitution, doesn’t understand the role of the Justice Department, the separation of powers, and that’s dangerous,” Mr. Kerry, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, said on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.” – READ MORE