NFL won’t implement a new national anthem policy this season: report

The NFL reportedly won’t implement a new policy this season on players standing for the national anthem.

Citing unnamed league sources, ESPN reported that officials will continue conversations on the controversial topic, but that the NFL is unlikely to institute a policy this season regardless of the talks’ progress.

NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality have sparked a heated national debate since former quarterback Colin Kaepernick popularized the protest during the 2016 season.

The protests drew condemnation from President Trump, who repeatedly attacked specific players, team owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

NFL owners in May voted for a policy requiring players to "stand and show respect" during the national anthem, and threatened to fine teams whose players did not adhere to it.

Former New York Giant Osi Umenyiora Says That Nike Is “on The Right Side Of History,” And That Colin Kaepernick Will Be Remembered Like “muhammad Ali And Rosa Parks.”

Umenyiora believed Kaepernick’s activism will be remembered much the same way people remember the activism of Muhammad Ali and Rosa Parks.

According to the BBC Radio via Sporting News: I think everybody against it now will look back in the future with regret. He’ll be regarded as someone that did something special. “Looking further back down the line, back in history, we’ve already seen what Muhammad Ali and Rosa Parks have done.

And when you look into the future, Colin Kaepernick is going to go down as this particular type of athlete, somebody who took a stand for something he believed in.

So Nike is eventually going to come down on the right side of history. We respect the office of the president of the United States but I’m not quite sure what [Donald Trump, a chief critic of Kaepernick] is doing. – READ MORE