Trump Cracks Down on ISIS with Unprecedented Force and It’s Already Paying Off

The Islamic State group savages must miss the Barack Obama presidency even more than Democrats do.

Since President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary James Mattis started taking the war to the Islamic terrorists — and decimating the group that had defied Obama with impunity — the American mainstream media has more or less ignored the administration’s string of wins on the battlegrounds of Syria and Iraq.

But new reports from the Department of Defense show Trump and Mattis haven’t let up on the terrorists at all — and the numbers from May’s airstrikes prove it.

According to a statement released Friday by U.S. Central Command, the number of combat missions flown against Islamic State group targets have increased more than 300 percent over operations in March, and almost 125 percent over strikes in April.

And the effects have been nothing but bad news for the group that had baffled the Obama administration.

Here’s how CENTCOM described its activities, using the derogatory Arabic term “Daesh” for the Islamic State group fighters:

“Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve and its partner forces continue to exert pressure on Daesh senior leaders and associates in order to degrade, disrupt and dismantle Daesh structures and remove terrorists throughout Iraq and Syria. Daesh morale is sinking on the frontlines as privileged Daesh leaders increasingly abandon their own fighters on the battlefield, taking resources with them as they flee.”

According to The Washington Times, most of the American strikes were part of air support for Operation Roundup, a ground offensive by Kurdish and Arab militias known as the Syrian Democratic Forces against the Islamic State group in the Euphrates River Valley and the border areas of Iraq and Syria. – READ MORE

