Trump’s Border Wall Construction Underway with Specialized ‘Anti-Climbing Plate’

According to WFTX News, the work is taking place at Border Field State Park in California, an area of land that extends all the way to Mexican territory near Tijuana.

An old and run-down barrier already existed at the border, but this was noticeably outdated and constructed of discarded scrap metal from the 1970s.

“The work will replace about 14 miles of scrap metal wall that stands up to 10 feet high with a wall between 18 and 30 feet tall,” WFTX reported.

Critics of the wall proposal have stated that illegal border crossers can simply scale the barrier, as they often do now. That will be much harder with the new construction, thanks to a specific innovation.

“The new wall will also have an anti-climbing plate, Customs and Border Protection said,” WFTX continued.

Details of that anti-climbing plate are sparse, but it most likely is a sheer surface that makes it difficult for potential border crossers to gain traction or handholds to overcome the formidable wall.

“The construction of this new substantial wall will improve overall border security, the safety and effectiveness of Border Patrol agents, the safety of the public, and will enhance the atmosphere for business and commerce in the area,” explained Rodney Scott, the Chief Patrol Agent for the San Diego. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1